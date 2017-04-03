Mel Trotter Ministries launches Youth House program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - Mel Trotter Ministries is working to end homelessness in West Michigan, by targeting homeless youth.

The Youth House officially opened it's doors, Monday April 3rd, with the first two residents moving in before the end of the week.

The home is a non-time limited housing unit, where young men, ages 18-24, can stay for up to 2 years while they learn valuable skills to help them transition into the real world.

The house is in an undisclosed location, featuring 4 private bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, community kitchen and dining area, as well as living space for their house mentor.

Here's a look inside one of the bedrooms.

The house mentor lives in the home and available to help guide the tenants, helping them with whatever they may need.

MTM will also provide a youth advocate to assist with job readiness, housing readiness, spiritual counseling and other vital support.

MTM is still in need of items to make the home more comfortable, including dressers, cleaning supplies, and hangers.

For more information, visit the Mel Trotter website.