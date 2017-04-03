Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for April 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Staying in Michigan for Spring Break? There’s a full list of things to do in West Michigan!

For example, the Grand Rapids Ballet is putting on a special show for families called “The Aquatic Adventures of Johnny Starfish and the Mermaids.”

There will be pre-show activities including dress up, arts and crafts, and an opportunity to win prizes.

Tickets are $5 per person and there are two showings each day now until Thursday.

Tickets can be purchased at grballet.com.

2. Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss needs your help to plant some trees.

She needs 500 volunteers to plant 500 trees on Arbor Day. This year the mayor is taking her greening initiative to the neighborhood around Martin Luther King Park at 900 Fuller Avenue.

The event is all part of the mayor’s initiative launched last year to help the city reach a goal of 40 percent tree canopy coverage.

It’s set for Friday, April 28. Those interested in volunteering can register online at friendsofgrparks.org.

3. Big changes are coming to much of the Kenowa Hills Public School District.

They’re finally working on various bond projects that will cost the district $55 million.

The first phase kicked off last week with a ground breaking at Kenowa Hills Alpine Elementary. They’ll be adding increased security camera coverage and upgrading classrooms just to name a few of the projects.

The other five schools on the list getting upgrades are Kenowa Hills High and Middle Schools, Central and Zinser Elementary, and the Kenowa Hills Early Childhood Center.

Those projects are expected to be completed by 2020.

4. Western Michigan University would love you to volunteer for this year’s Color Run 5K.

The race is in just a few weeks on April 22.

The school is hoping for 150 people to sign up and help. They need volunteers at the Arcadia Creek Festival Place in downtown Kalamazoo from 8 a.m. until after the race is over for cleanup.

For more information, send an email to volunteer@thecolorrun.com.

5. March Madness will officially come to an end later tonight, with the NCAA National Championship game.

The Final Four was whittled down to the two teams this past weekend, both number one seeds.

It will be the Gonzaga Bulldogs versus the North Carolina Tarheels to see who becomes the next kings of college basketball.

The game starts at 9:20 p.m.