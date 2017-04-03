Say it ain’t snow!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- We're no stranger to having snow in April and even May, so this shouldn't be much of a surprise, but it may not be something a lot of you want to hear anyway.

A disturbance that will move in from the southwest late on Wednesday is going to provide us with a lot of rain to start out, but it's the colder air that moves in behind it that gives us the possibility for snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Early Thursday morning we'll see a transition to snow. As temperatures will hover mainly above the freezing mark, impacts should still be minimal. There are several reasons why the snow will have a hard time sticking as well. One of the main reasons is that the ground is very wet anyway, and the longer days and higher sun angle will not be very conducive to snow sticking.

Snow is still going to fall in some fashion. It's not the end of the world, though. It snows here in April fairly often. Most areas will only see enough snow that will pile up in the grassy surfaces, as it looks now. Temperatures will warm up quickly by the weekend, so don't expect it to stick around long at all either.