Training available so health professionals can help women with perinatal mood disorder

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- If you're a pregnant woman or a new mom and find yourself feeling sad, intense anxiety, or guilt, you might be suffering with a perinatal mood disorder.

A perinatal mood disorder is when someone experiences depression or anxiety during pregnancy or after birth.

It's important to know that you're not alone. In fact, many health experts consider it the most common complication of birth, affecting up to one in five moms and one in 10 dads

The symptoms are treatable, but many women don't know where to turn.

That's why the Great Start Collaborative of Muskegon is teaming up with the Lakeshore Perinatal Mood Disorders Coalition to bring Postpartum Support International to West Michigan for a two-day certificate training on perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.

The course is designed for psychiatrists, physicians, social workers, childbirth professionals, mental health providers and nurses.

Laura Bronold, a nurse at North Ottawa Community Hospital, is the coordinator of the hospital's Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorder Program. She says this is the eighth time Postpartum Support International will travel to Muskegon.

"[They] offer the most recent research on perinatal mood and anxiety disorders," Bronold explained. The curriculum is taught by experienced and engaging faculty who offer a thorough and evidence-based curriculum, she said.

"If you are someone that wants to learn more about treating and supporting these women suffering with a perinatal mood disorder, this training is for you," Bronold said."You might be the person that finally helps the mom take the step to take the first call towards the treatment she so desperately needs and deserves."

The two-day course is scheduled for April 26 and 27 at the Holiday Inn and Conference Center, 939 Third Street, Muskegon. Training goes from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. both days.

Registration deadline is April 12. It costs $375.00, including a light breakfast and lunch, training manual, handouts, and certification of continuing education credits.

There are several resources for those suffering with a perinatal mood and anxiety disorder. North Ottawa Community Hospital has a postpartum emotional adjustment program the second and fourth Thursday of every month. Call 616-847-5512.

If you would like to reach the Lakeshore Perinatal Mood Disorders Coalition, call 616-847-5512.

For more help, you can visit: http://www.postpartum.net