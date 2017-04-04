× 7 Monks Taproom will open in Grand Rapids April 21

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 7 Monks Taproom is gearing up for the grand opening of their newest location later this month in Grand Rapids.

It will feature specialty beers that have been brewed specifically for 7 Monks over the years. Short’s Funky Boss, Short’s Whatcha Whatcha Want, Mighty Things (a Brewery Vivant/Schilling Beer Co. Collaboration), Mendelian Inheritance from Spreciation Artisan Ales – even Jared’s Mom (from Odd Side Ales) will be featured, according to a company press release.

The taproom is at 740 Michigan Street NE and will open on April 21.

“We have been honored by great partnership’s with some of the nation’s leading breweries, and are thrilled to bring our own unique take on craft beer to Grand Rapids,” said co-owner Matt Cozzens.

The taproom will also showcase 51 taps featuring seasonal locally crafted beers, as well as brews from around the world. Gastropub pub food highlighting Michigan products will also be available.

Opening hours for the taproom will be from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. on April 21 and 22, and 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. on April 23. Opening hours will be 3 p.m. to midnight Monday thru Thursday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays. 7 Monks plans to open for lunch seven days a week beginning June 1.

