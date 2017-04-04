× American starts direct flights from Grand Rapids to Washington, DC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – American Airlines started nonstop air service from the Grand Rapids Gerald R. Ford International Airport Tuesday to Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

The service was announced in December. There will be 13 round trips weekly.

“Nonstop service to Reagan National Airport has been a target market of ours, and we are happy to see American Airlines continue to invest in the Grand Rapids market,” said Gerald R. Ford International Airport President & CEO Jim Gill in a press release. “American has grown 74% at the Ford Airport since 2015, nearly tripling its seat capacity – that says a lot about American’s desire to expand here, and our community’s response to supporting new routes.”

The flight schedule for the new service includes departure times from Grand Rapids twice daily at 7:20 a.m. and 12:50 p.m. Sunday through Friday, and one daily departure at 9:40 a.m. on Saturdays. Service departing DCA and returning to GRR is twice daily at 10:00 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. Sunday through Friday, with a 4:00 p.m. daily departure time on Saturdays.