× Dialing 911: What children need to know

KALAMAZOO, Mich– The month of April marks several occasions and awareness campaigns, including 911 Education Month.

To make sure local children know what to do in the event of an emergency, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety posted a form on their Facebook page that parents and guardians can print off and post in their homes. The flyers contain information like your address, phone number and emergency contact.

This week, they also posted a photo showing children and staff at Lake St. Learning Village in Kalamazoo taking part in a 911 awareness presentation.

911 was established as an emergency phone line in 1968. As technology continues to change, several local counties also have the ability to receive 911 text messages, including Ionia, Kalamazoo and Ottawa counties.

911 Education Month began in 2008 to help support the efforts of the National 911 Education Coalition, which helps provide education and resources when it comes to calling for help.