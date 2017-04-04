Man injured in assault in Grand Rapids dies

Posted 9:32 AM, April 4, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The man seriously injured in an assault last Friday in Grand Rapids has died.

The Grand Rapids Police Department reports that Julius Vinson, 25, died Monday in the hospital. The cause of his death is still under investigation.

Police say they were called to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital Friday evening where Vinson had been taken and was being treated for a life threatening head injury.  They were able to determine that Vinson was injured in an assault in the early morning hours of Friday on Vineland Avenue, south of 28th Street.

Anyone with information should call GRPD at 616-456-4151 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

