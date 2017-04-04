× Police: deceased male found by two Amish children remains unidentified

CAMDEN TWP., Mich. — An autopsy has determined that the body found on April 2 in Camden Twp. was a male in his mid to late 30’s.

The body was originally found by two Amish children, who were out for a ride on their horse when they came across the unidentified male in a wooded area.

Hillsdale County Sheriff’s office deputies arrived to the scene in the area of Dimmers Road near Gilmore Road in Camden Township, and located the body.

Following an autopsy by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office in Toledo, Ohio, the examiner determined that the cause of death was due to gunshot wounds.

The incident is still under investigation, and authorities are working to identify the victim with DNA samples taken during the post mortem examination.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517-437-7317.