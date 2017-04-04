× Suspect in custody after police chase through Detroit, Hamtramck

DETROIT (WJBK) – A suspect was taken in custody after a police pursuit through Detroit and Hamtramck Tuesday morning.

The pursuit ended at about 10:20 a.m. when the driver stopped in the area of Caniff and Dequindre. SkyFOX flew over the pursuit.

The driver went through apartment complex parking lots and weaved through police cars before stopping. Once the vehicle stopped, the driver got out of the car and attempted to run.

The suspect was tackled to the ground by multiple officers before being taken into custody. No one appeared to be injured.

It’s not known right now why police were pursuing the driver. The driver was in a blue Ford transit-type van with a Florida handicap license plate.