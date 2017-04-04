Two arrested, one flees with gun in vehicle stop near Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two arrested and one flees after a Michigan State Police trooper locates a vehicle that was reported to be recklessly driving on westbound I-94 near Battle Creek.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. a 911 call came in reporting two cars chasing each other and entering I-94 westbound. According the caller, a rear seat passenger in one of the vehicles pointed a gun at her while passing.

When troopers finally stopped the suspect car, a 28-year-old and a 22-year-old were immediately arrested at gunpoint. The third suspect, a 25-year-old, fled on foot to a nearby hotel with a handgun on his waist.

The reported handgun was recovered close to where the suspect was reported fleeing on foot. With the assistance of Battle Creek Police Units and a Canine unit, the suspect was apprehended at the Knights Inn Hotel on Capital Avenue.

According to police, there was approximately 1lbs. of processed marijuana found in the vehicle.

The 28-year-old driver of Kalamazoo was driving on a suspend license. He was additionally charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. The 22-year-old of Kalamazoo was also charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. The 25-year-old passenger of Portage, who fled on foot, was charged with felonious assault with a handgun, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, felony firearms, possession of a stolen handgun and resisting and obstructing a police officer.

The suspects say the chase started after a drug deal went bad, however MSP says those statements have not been verified.

The incident remains under investigation.