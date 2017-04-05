× Funeral services planned for Wayland teen killed in crash

DORR, Mich. – Funeral services have been made for 19-year-old Jeremy Lee Hibma, of Wayland, who was killed in a crash Saturday, April 1 after rear-ending a semi-truck near the intersection of 100th Street and US 131.

Those who knew and loved Hibma are invited to attend a visitation for him from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at again from 6 to 9 p.m. at Dorr Christian Reformed Church, 4200 18th Street. Funeral services are planned for Saturday at 1 p.m. at the same Church.

“Jeremy loved living life in the moment,” an online obituary for him reads. “He took long car rides with his friends listening to music and finding good spots to watch the sunset.”

The family is now asking for people to make contributions to DeVos Children’s Hospital Child Life program in his honor.

“Jeremy never turned down a friend when they needed help and he had the broken tow straps to prove it,” the obituary continues. “His friends and family will miss his hugs and his smart comments”.