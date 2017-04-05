GRPD’s first female Captain passes away

Posted 8:36 PM, April 5, 2017, by , Updated at 08:37PM, April 5, 2017

Pam Carrier (Courtesy GRPD)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– The Grand Rapids Police Department is mourning one of its members who made GRPD history.

On Wednesday, the department announced the passing of retired Captain Pam Carrier, though they did not say how she died.

Carrier began working at the GRPD in May 1980. After being promoted to Sergeant, she went on to become the first female at the GRPD to earn the ranks of both Lieutenant and Captain.

Captain Carrier worked a variety of assignments during her career, including Commander of the North Service Area which she led from 1999 to 2011. She also helped pioneer the department’s Cop-2-Cop Peer Support Team and served as the leader of the Crisis Negotiation Team.

Courtesy GRPD

After serving the department for 31 years, Captain Carrier retired on June 30, 2011.

The GRPD says among many things, she was a great leader, role model, mother and friend.

Funeral arrangements for Captain Carrier are pending.

