DETROIT, Mich– The Detroit Dog Rescue is asking for donations to help treat a dog found begging for scraps at a local Burger King.

The organization says the dog, who they are now calling Whopper, did have a microchip but the owners didn’t want him and had previously sold him for $50.

Whopper is being treated for a respiratory infection and will also get help for his heartworm.

Detroit Dog Rescue is hoping to raise $1,000 to help with his medical care, and to make sure he doesn’t go hungry again.