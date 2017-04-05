Mineral sunscreens; staying safe in the sun all year round

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether you're at the beach, playing sports, or even just lounging outside, sun protection for you and the kids is important all year round.

Katie Kimball from Kitchen Stweardship, discusses the difference between chemical and mineral sunscreens, and which ones are the best to use for maximum protection.

Kimball has personally tested of 70 different types of natural sunscreens on her and the kids over the past six years, so she knows which sunscreens work, and which ones don't.

Chemical sunscreens are the most common sunscreen that people use, but the ingredients used in them can do more harm than good. Plus, with chemical sunscreens, they have to be reapplied every couple of hours, which can get annoying.

With mineral sunscreens, not only is it safer to put on the skin, but it lasts longer too. The only active ingredient in mineral sunscreens is zinc oxide, which is all natural and stays active all day long.

There's also no need to reapply mineral sunscreen every two hours, once it's rubbed on the skin it'll continue to protect your skin from harmful rays for at least eight hours.

For top recommendations or more detailed reviews, visit kitchenstewardship.com/sunscreen.