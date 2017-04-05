Snow fall totals will vary depending on the surface temperatures

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The snow that will be falling Thursday will be falling on warm ground, which is making it tough to forecast just how much snow will accumulate.

And, not only will some areas get more snow than others, some surfaces will get more snow as well.

According to the National Weather Service, ground temperatures are at about 44 degrees as of Wednesday afternoon. The Kent County Road Commission says that road temperatures were in the low 50s at about the same time. Those have been dropping though and are now in the mid-40s. Overnight, the temperature of the surface of your car frame will drop down into the mid-to-lower 30s by morning. That means you’ll first have snow to brush off your car in the morning.

On paved surfaces, it will take a couple of hours for snow to start to accumulate. If we get several hours of moderate to heavy snowfall, snow will start piling up.

The Kent County Road Commission says that with the mild winter, they have plenty of salt to deal with whatever comes our way Thursday.

Snow totals forecasts vary in Michigan for this event from 2 to 8 inches. For the latest, visit the FOX 17 Weather Page or download the FOX 17 Weather App.