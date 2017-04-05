Wet snow and strong winds to impact West Michigan

Posted 7:48 PM, April 5, 2017, by

West Michigan – An early spring snowstorm will bring wet snow and strong winds later tonight and Thursday.

 

Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 2 AM early Thursday morning to 11 PM Thursday night for Mecosta County. A Winter Weather Advisory is effect for the remainder of West Michigan.

The heaviest snow from this system will be north and northeast of Grand Rapids where 3-6 inches of snow are expected, with isolated amounts up to 8 inches. In the Grand Rapids area we expect about 2-4 inches by Thursday evening. Lesser amounts of snow are expected further south with about 1-3 inches along and south of I-94.

Another big factor will be the strong winds later tonight and Thursday. Sustained northeast-north winds of 25-35 mph with gusts to over 45 mph are expected.

The ground is saturated from recent rains and the combination of heavy wet snow and very strong winds will likely bring branches and some trees down. Power outages are very possible later tonight and tomorrow.

