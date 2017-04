× Whitecaps have new food, new seats, new wheels for new season

West Michigan Whitecaps

Fifth Third Ballpark

4500 West River Dr NE

Opening Day: April 6, game time 6:35 p.m.

Video: New ballpark food from the Whitecaps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video: New section opens at Fifth Third Ballpark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video: Crash gets new wheels at Fifth Third Ballpark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video