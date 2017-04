PLAINWELL, Mich. — Emergency responders are attempting a water rescue Thursday in the Kalamazoo River.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department dispatch tells FOX 17 that crews are attempting to get a person out of the river near US-131 in the Plainwell area.

The incident was reported at about 8:38 p.m.

This is a developing story. We’ll update it as more information becomes available.