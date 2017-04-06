Late night food truck rallies return to Kalamazoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Food Truck Rallies are making their way back to Kalamazoo, with the first event happening on Friday.

Food Truck rally will feature the best food trucks available in downtown Kalamazoo, encouraging the community to get out to enjoy the night life and each other's company.

Along with great food, there will also be live music, tailgate games, prizes and more.

The first Food Truck Rally will be on Friday, April 7 from 9 p.m. to midnight. The event will take place on Water Street, between Church Street and Rose Street.

Here is the listing of the trucks that will be at The Food Truck Rally:

Weller BBQ

Curry In A Hurry

Ol Moose BBQ

Lazy Man BBQ

Gorilla Gourmet

Coffee Rescue

Bomba's

Crave Crave

Nick's Gyros

Pachamama Street Food

For more information on future Food Truck Rallies, head to their Facebook page.