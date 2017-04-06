Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for April 6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The West Michigan Whitecaps are scheduled to begin their season at Fifth Third Ballpark, but it looks like the weather could delay their opening game.

The team did meet with the media on Wednesday to talk about the anticipation of starting the season soon.

The new manager says he believes the team’s strength this season will be pitching and defense, and Cam Gibson will return for his second year.

If the game does happen, the first 1,200 fans through the gate will get a free alpine hat. If the game is on, it’s scheduled to start at 6:35 p.m.

2. The 2017 Masters started at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

Danny Willett is the tournament’s defending champion, winning in 2016 due in large part to Joran Spieth’s meltdown in the final round.

This year’s tournament also signals the 20th anniversary of Tiger Woods’ historic 1997 triumph, but the course is almost unrecognizable since then.

Also, the weather could wreak havoc on the actin the next couple days with high winds and cool temperatures.

3. Family Dollar is planning to close several stores across West Michigan.

Six stores in the area are set to close by the end of June, including two in Grand Rapids, Wyoming, Holland, Portage and Benton Harbor.

Dollar Express, the store’s parent company, announced it’ll close a total of 19 stores across the entire state.

4. While many kids are enjoying Spring Break, there’s a group of kids who can’t leave town or visit public spaces because they have a weak immune system.

That’s why they got a special visit from a Disney princess!

Bell and Lumiere stopped by the Children’s Healing Center in Grand Rapids on Wednesday.

The Healing Center is open to kids ages 3 to 18 for special camps this week. The goal is to provide a safe and clean place for kids with weak immune systems to interact with other people.

5. It’s National Caramel Popcorn Day!

For many people, this chewy treat is an all-time favorite. Combining popcorn and molasses began in the early 1800's, and with the production of Cracker Jacks the popularity continued to increase.

There are many commercial brands and forms of caramel corn available in grocery stores, cinemas, and online.

If you’re looking to celebrate, head to our Facebook Page for a simple recipe to make your own.