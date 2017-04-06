× Two women found on ground outside single car accident

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two women were transported to Borgess by Life just after midnight for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a report of a single car accident on East Michigan Avenue and Kings Highway on Thursday. Arriving on the scene the driver and passenger were found on the ground outside of the vehicle.

At this time alcohol and speed look to be a factor in this accident, according to police.

The incident is still under investigation, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.