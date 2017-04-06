× Woman dies in morning crash in Kalamazoo Co.

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One person is dead after a crash in Kalamazoo County Thursday morning.

The crash happened on M-43 and 6th Street in Oshtemo Township.

Undersheriff Paul Matyas tells FOX 17 that a woman driving a car went to pass a truck and lost control of her vehicle. Her vehicle went sideways and was struck by another truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was not injured.

Matyas says that speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.