Google offers ‘fact check’ conclusions in news searches

Posted 12:32 PM, April 7, 2017, by

NEW YORK (AP) — Google will offer “fact check” tags in its search results — the tech industry’s latest effort to combat false and misleading news stories.

People who search for a topic in Google’s main search engine or the Google News section will see a conclusion such as “mostly true” or “false” next to stories that have been fact checked.

Google is working with more than 100 news organizations and fact-checking groups including The Associated Press, the BBC, PolitiFact and Snopes.com. Their conclusions will appear in search results as long as they meet certain criteria for automation.

Google says that only some news stories will have been fact checked, and multiple organizations may reach different conclusions.

Friday’s announcement expands on a program started in October.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s