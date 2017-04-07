× Here’s how many pounds of candy Meijer anticipates selling this Easter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – How many Peeps do you think stores plan to sell for Easter baskets this year?

Meijer says the store is currently stocking up on its most popular Easter items as it expects to sell quite a bit of sweets and good eats including 985,000 Peeps.

This year alone, Meijer expects to sell:

· 1.6 million chocolate bunnies

· 985,000 Peeps

· 265,000 spiral hams

· 2.4 million pounds of russet potatoes

· 30 million individual eggs

Meijer says Easter is the second biggest candy consuming holiday, with approximately 120 million pounds of candy purchased each year.