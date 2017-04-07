Here’s how many pounds of candy Meijer anticipates selling this Easter

Posted 5:15 AM, April 7, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – How many Peeps do you think stores plan to sell for Easter baskets this year?

Meijer says the store is currently stocking up on its most popular Easter items as it expects to sell quite a bit of sweets and good eats including 985,000 Peeps.

This year alone, Meijer expects to sell:

·         1.6 million chocolate bunnies
·         985,000 Peeps
·         265,000 spiral hams
·         2.4 million pounds of russet potatoes
·         30 million individual eggs
Meijer says Easter is the second biggest candy consuming holiday, with approximately 120 million pounds of candy purchased each year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s