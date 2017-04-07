Man’s body found along Kalamazoo bike trail

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A 44-year-old Kalamazoo man was found dead Friday morning along the Kalamazoo Valley River Trail bike path, according to Kalamazoo Public Safety officers.

Officers were called to the scene in the 400 block of N. Westnedge at about 6:30am on reports of an unconscious man on the ground. They found the man dead at the scene.

Police say there were no signs of trauma on the man’s body. The man’s name has not yet been released.

Police are still investigating and an autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of the man’s death.

Anyone with information should call the Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.