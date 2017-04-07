More Spring Break activities in Todd’s Weekend Adventures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spring Break isn't over yet, there's still one more weekend before the kids head back to school. Here's some events to end your mini-vacation with a bang!

Bunny Train

Hop aboard the Coopersville and Marne Railway Bunny Train this weekend. Families will enjoy a 90 minute ride interacting with the Easter Bunny and pals.

Miss Coopersville will even read children's books in the passenger car. Special treats are made available to the kids at the end of the ride too!

To learn more about departure times, head to mitrain.net.

Spring Train Show

Speaking of trains, family fun for children of all ages at the 2017 Grand River Valley Railroad Club Spring Show!

There are small scale train sets, interactive areas with Legos, Thomas the Train and more.

It's Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 5625 Burlingame Avenue in Wyoming. Adults are just $5 and kids 12 and under get in for free.

Dairy Discovery

Bottle feed calves, watch cows being milked and enjoy some dairy snacks at the two day Spring Break Bash at Dairy Discovery. There will be guided tours at Swisslane Farms in Alto that will allow everyone to interact and learn more about farm life and how it all operates. Tickets can even be upgraded to include a robot farm tour.