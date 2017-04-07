Ohio man accused of chasing family member with a hatchet

Posted 4:04 PM, April 7, 2017, by

Noel Dawson - mug shot

TOLEDO, Ohio (FOX 8 Greensboro) — A man is accused of chasing a member of his family with a hatchet, according to WCMH.

Noel Dawson Jr., 63, has been charged with domestic violence, assault, criminal damaging and failure to disclose personal information.

The suspect is accused of swinging the hatchet at another man, but missing and hitting a truck instead, leaving a dent in the truck.

The suspect “just shouted obscenities” when being arrested by an officer, according to court records.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment