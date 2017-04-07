Grand Rapids Police: Man, 62, found dead in tent

Posted 6:03 PM, April 7, 2017, by , Updated at 06:11PM, April 7, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating the death of a 62-year-old man.

The man’s body was found Friday afternoon in a tent in the 800 block of Buchanan Avenue SW.  Police were called to the area just before 3 p.m. after a report that a man was found unresponsive near the railroad tracks, according to a release.

Police say there were no obvious signs of injury on the man’s body. His cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy.

His name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

