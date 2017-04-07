× Suspicious female driver arrested for narcotics

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — An SUV traveling through neighborhoods in Three Rivers raised suspicion, and was stopped by Three Rivers Police Officers for defective equipment.

The stop occurred shortly after midnight Friday morning on south Hooker Street near Buck Street.

Officers asked the 30-year-old, female driver to exit the vehicle to conduct a roadside interview due to suspicions that narcotics were involved, according to police.

The K9 unit assisted in this investigation. K9 Django checked the exterior of the care, and eventually gave a positive alert indicating drugs were present.

Following a search of the vehicle, officers located marijuana, methamphetamine, illegal prescription drugs and drug pipes.

The suspect was arrested without bond on felony drug charges at the St. Joseph County Jail.