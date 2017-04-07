West Michigan man losing his job, also helping veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BANGOR, Mich. -- Terry Norman and his wife own a small blueberry farm outside of Bangor.

Both of them are losing their job at Palisades Power, but still want to do something to help local veterans and youth by donating their farm to the nearby Valor Training Center -- a fitness facility near their farm.

The Center needs more land to build an outdoor, military style obstacle course to expand their services to local veterans and youth.

“It’s a veteran, for one, and I try to support veterans when I can," says Norman. "And he’s looking to give back to the community. He’s very dedicated to continued service, although not through the military, through veterans programs and supporting youth through boy scout programs, things like that.”

The donated land would increase the Valor Training Center's property from 11 acres to 34 acres.

They currently have a basic gym with weights and two treadmills, but are planning to upgrade that facility in the next year. With the extra land, they will be able to finish the obstacle course in three or four years.

To donate his property, Norman still needs help paying it off. If you'd like to help, click on his GoFundMe page here.