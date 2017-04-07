What you should do with your tax refund

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tax season is coming to a close, which means you'll soon get a big check in the mail for your refund. Now the question is, how should you spend that money?

Michael Jay Markey Jr. from Legacy Financial Network is here to give you some financial tips on how to invest your tax refund wisely.

To learn more about how to manage your finances, Legacy Financial is hosting workshops at multiple locations on the following dates:

April 18 & 22 in Grandville

April 18 & 22 in Sparta

April 18 & 22 in Allendale

April 22 & 25 in Norton Shores

To reserve a spot in one of these workshops or for more information, call (855)-LFNETWORK or (616) 589-4004.