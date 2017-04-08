× 2 arrested for armed robbery in Wyoming parking lot

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in a parking lot in the 2300 block of Michael SW at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

The victims were three men who were robbed of their wallets, money and cellphones at gunpoint by three Hispanic men. The victims also were physically assaulted during the robbery and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were described as Spanish speaking Hispanic men in their in their early to mid-20s.

The weapon was described as a handgun.

The suspects fled the scene in a white Nissan Altima with possible damage to the rear of the vehicle. The last four digits of the license plate were possibly 0099.

Later Saturday morning, Grand Rapids Police Department officers stopped what they believed to be the suspect vehicle and two persons of interest were arrested for the robbery. The Wyoming Public Safety Investigative Team then interviewed the two suspects.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety by calling (616) 530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.