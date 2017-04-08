× ‘Clean Jacob’s road’ event helps raise awareness for distracted driving

WALKER, Mich. – Nearly three years after Jacob Freybler was killed while texting and driving, his family is inviting people to come out and show their support for distracted driving awareness by cleaning Jacob’s road.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, those who knew and loved Freybler will gather on Bristol Road NW between 3 Mile Road NW and 4 Mile Road NW in Walker.

Attendees will help clean up trash in the area and are being asked to wear bright clothes so they can be seen by cars and to dress accordingly with work boots and gloves.

For more information on today’s event check out the Facebook page.