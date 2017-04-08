Fire at Kalamazoo business under investigation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating after a fire broke out at a business early Saturday.

Deputies say the fire broke out at Choices Auto, 532 E. Walnut, around 4 a.m.

Crews say upon arrival they found a fire burning inside a room on the building’s northwest side.

The fire was quickly put out and no one was injured.

Police say they are still investigating how the fire started and they are now looking for tips for the public.

Anyone who may have information regarding this investigation is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100 or http://www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

 

