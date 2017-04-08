Fire destroys Lowell barn, kills 13 horses inside

LOWELL, Mich. – A barn is destroyed and 13 horses are dead after an early-morning fire broke out Saturday.

It took firefighters from multiple departments more than two hours to put out the fire at Barn for Equine Learning, in the 3200 block of Timpson Avenue SE, which started shortly after 2 a.m.

Firemen on scene tell FOX 17 that getting water to the barn was not easy because the barn was nearly one mile from the hydrants, forcing crews to shuttle water up the driveway to the barn.

“This information is so hard for us to process and it still feels like a bad dream at this point,” owners of the barn wrote on it’s Facebook page. “We are not yet sure what the road to rebuilding will look like at this point.”

A total of 23,000 gallons of water was used to fight the fire, according to officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.