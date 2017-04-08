× ‘He loved his bright colors and being outside’: Family still struggling to fund funeral costs

LEE TWP., Mich. – The family of one-year-old Brentyn Allen Combs-Easterday is still in need of help to give their little angel a proper burial and service.

As of Saturday, the family’s GoFundMe page has only raised $2,795 of its $9,000 goal. Co-workers of the boy’s mother, Mandi Combs, have pledged to donate $1 of every purchase made through the deli at the Marathon gas station in Pullman to cover funeral expenses.

The boy was killed after being hit by a pick-up truck driven by his grandfather. We’re told the grandparents of the boy were babysitting while his mother Mandi was at work. Brentyn got away from his grandmother for a moment and was hit by his grandfather, who was moving the truck and didn’t know the child was nearby.

The photo attached was taken the day before the accident happened, according to the GoFundMe page.