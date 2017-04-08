× Here’s how you can win free bundt cakes for a year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – West Michigan’s first ‘Nothing Bundt Cakes’ store opened it’s doors Friday but today you have a chance to win free bundt cakes for a year.

The first 200 people in the store when it opens at 9 a.m. Saturday will get one bundtlet per month for a year.

The store, located at 5121 28th Street SE, will also host a family friendly event this afternoon from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. where kids can get their face painted, make balloon art, and enjoy samples of the bundt cakes.

The grand opening of the Grand Rapids store marks the brand’s 200th bakery and Michigan’s very first store.