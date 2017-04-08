Know the Law – Small Claims Court

- Claims must be $5,500 or less
- Lawyer cannot represent you
- Judge or magistrate decides
- Only civil disputes of $5,500 or less can be brought in small claims court
- Small claims is part of the district court
- To bring a claim, file the appropriate form – Affidavit and Claim (DC 84) – file where dispute occurred or where defendant lives/works
- Must pay filing fee based on amount of claim – $30 for claims up to $600; $50 for claims over $600 and up to $1,750; $70 for claims over $1,750 and up to $5,500
- Once claim is filed:
- assigned a case number
- case assigned to a judge or magistrate
- notice of hearing is completed (tells you when/where hearing will be)
- Court “serves” (e.g., sends) a copy of claim to each defendant – you must pay the cost of service – two kinds of service: personal or by certified mail, return receipt requested
- When defendant(s) gets notice of the case, defendant can:
- settle out of court
- remove the case to district court
- appear in small claims court for the hearing
- ignore the case and have a default entered the day of the hearing
Lawyer cannot represent you during the proceedings
- You must represent yourself during a small claims hearing – includes presenting evidence & explaining why you should get the damages you’ve requested
- Be organized and well dressed; speak clearly; be respectful to the court
- If both parties show up at the scheduled hearing, each side will present their case
- If the plaintiff does not show at the hearing, case may be dismissed
- If the defendant does not appear at the hearing, default judgment may be issued
Judge or attorney-magistrate decides the case
- Either a district court judge or attorney-magistrate will hear & decide the case
- If a judge decides the case, the decision cannot be appealed
- If magistrate decides the case, the decision can be appealed to a judge
- There may be a decision issued by the end of the hearing, or you may have to wait
Once there is a decision, each party receives a copy of it (order).