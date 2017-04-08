Man arrested with drugs, stolen firearm in Berrien County

ST. JOSEPH TWP., Mich. – The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department says a search warrant turned up successful after keeping close tabs on a house over the last month where drugs were suspected of being sold.

Deputies say officers searched a home in the 300 block of Parker Avenue Thursday and found heroin, marijuana, drug packaging material, and a stolen assault rifle.

Officers also found nearly $3,000 inside the home that is believed to have been earned from selling drugs.

A man, who will not be identified until he is arraigned was arrested on several drug and firearm charges. He is expected to be arraigned as early as Monday.

