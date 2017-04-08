× Sports doc accused of sexual assault loses license

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women and girls has lost his medical license for at least three years.

Larry Nassar must pay $100,000 if he reapplies. His license was revoked Thursday by Michigan regulators, three months after it was suspended.

Nassar was a doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He’s charged with molesting 10 girls in the Lansing area.

Separately, he’s being sued by dozens more who say he sexually assaulted them during treatments. Nassar denies wrongdoing.

In another matter, a federal judge on Friday blocked an order by a state judge that barred Nassar’s accusers from speaking publicly. Judge Janet Neff says there’s no evidence that the order is necessary to protect Nassar’s right to a fair trial.