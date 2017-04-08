× You only have one hour Saturday to score free pizza for a year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Today marks the grand opening of West Michigan’s second Herb and Fire Pizzeria and the first 50 customers through the door Saturday will get free pizza for a year.

The doors open this morning at 11 a.m. and you have until noon to take part in the deal. The first 50 people will get a coupon book good for one free pizza for a week and it’s good for a year.

Herb and Fire Pizzeria has a fast casual menu with an Italian twist and is sure to be a favorite for those who have never been.

The original Herb and Fire location is at 3180 44th Street SW in Grandville.

