Calvin College to host on-campus memorial Monday for Tara Oskam

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Friends and family of Tara Oskam will gather on-campus Monday afternoon for a memorial service in her honor.

According to Calvin College Chaplain Pastor Mary Hulst, that service will be at 4 p.m in the school's chapel.

Oskam, a junior speech pathology major at Calvin, was killed nearly a month ago when she was caught in the middle of a high-speed chase.

She was 21 years old.

Meantime, the suspect behind the wheel of that deadly police chase Alejandro 'Alex' Torrez is expected back in court this week Thursday.

This comes after Torrez was charged with two counts of second degree murder in Oskam's death as well as the death of his Cousin David Torrez who was a passenger in Torrez's car.

Prosecutors say Torrez had pot, alcohol and other controlled substances in his system at the time of the crash.

Torrez is being held on a $1 million bond.