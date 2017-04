GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are advising people in a neighborhood on the city’s northwest side to stay inside due to a stand-off situation in the area.

Large police presence on 1000 block of Davis Av NW. Situation is contained. Pls stay away from the area. More info to follow. pic.twitter.com/tKs5Eweq7v — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) April 10, 2017

It’s happening in the 1000 block of Davis NW. According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, officers were investigating a report of a woman who pointed a long gun at people.

Police say they believe three people are inside the home and are refusing to come out.

This is a developing story.