Police: Thornapple River flooding is dangerous for boaters in Barry Co.

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Police are warning area residents of the risky conditions as the Thornapple River remains at flood stage.

According to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, several people capsized their boats over the weekend due to the high water and the fast current of the river. They say people also run the risk of hypothermia and exhaustion due to the cold water. On Sunday, one person was treated at a local hospital after reportedly falling in the water.

Police are urging boaters to wear a life jacket at all times. Authorities advise downed trees and bridges also prevent rescue crews to pass through in those areas, as well as making it dangerous for them.