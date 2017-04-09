× Reports: Deadly explosion in Egypt during Palm Sunday services

TANTA, Egypt (CNN) – At least 21 people were killed by an explosion at a Coptic Christian church in northern Egypt during a service to celebrate Palm Sunday, state television reported.

An additional 50 others were wounded in the blast at St. George (Mar Girgis) Coptic church in Tanta, it said.

Palm Sunday is the Sunday before Easter, and marks the start of Holy Week for Christians.

Copts face persecution and discrimination that has spiked since the toppling of Hosni Mubarak’s regime in 2011. Dozens have been killed in sectarian clashes. In December, an attack at a Coptic church in Cairo killed 25 people.

“Coptic churches and homes have been set on fire, members of the Coptic minority have been physically attacked, and their property has been looted,” rights group Amnesty International reported in March.

Coptic Christians make up about 10% of Egypt’s population of 91 million. Egypt has failed to address a pattern of discrimination against Copts and rising incidences of sectarian violence, and those behind such attacks are not persecuted, Amnesty International said.

Copts base their theology on the teachings of the Apostle Mark, who introduced Christianity to Egypt. Tanta is roughly 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of Cairo, in the Nile delta.