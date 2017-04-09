Warmth more typical of late spring today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- Some sunshine and a strong south to southwesterly breeze will keep our warming trend intact today. A warm front has lifted to the north of the area, which will result in even warmer temperatures than yesterday. Some extra clouds await to our west ahead of a cold front, but we're still expecting a good amount of sunshine today. Here's a look at that frontal system's position as of this early morning writing:

We're forecasting a high of 73° today, which is what our average high is on May 27th! So we'll be experiencing warmth more typical of late spring than early spring. It will be rain-free today as well, with Future Track HD suggesting partly cloudy skies:

As the cold front mentioned above approaches the area tomorrow, look for a chance of showers and thunderstorms:

Some of the storms could be strong or severe. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has most of the area in a Slight Risk of severe weather tomorrow, with areas northwest of Grand Rapids in a Marginal Risk:

A few showers will linger into early Tuesday morning, otherwise we expect dry weather to commence later that morning right on through Wednesday. Temperatures will be much cooler, but still not far below average for this time of year. (Our average high and low for this date in Grand Rapids are 55°/35°.) A chance of rain returns on Thursday and Saturday, but heavy, soaking rains are not anticipated at this time.