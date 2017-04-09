× Woman killed by assault suspect while mowing her lawn

SHERWOOD TWP., MICH- Two people in Branch County are dead following a felonious assault and crash Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:30 pm., police were investigating an assault against a 38-year-old man from Colon. Investigators say the suspect, a 38-year-old male from Sherwood fled the area.

In the process of trying to escape, investigators say he went off Wattles Road near Athens Road and hit a 53-year-old woman who was mowing her lawn, then proceeded to hit a tree.

Both the woman and the driver were pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, they haven’t been identified.

Details surrounding the initial assault remain under investigation, but say alcohol use appears to be a factor.