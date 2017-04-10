× Grandmother protected two children from dog attack

CALVIN TWP., Mich. — On Sunday Cass County Deputies responded to a report of a dog mauling multiple people in the 63000 block of Crooked Creek in Calvin Township.

Officers arrived on the scene at approximately 5:45 p.m. to an aggressive dog attacking a two year old, a seven year old and a woman trying to protect the children.

Jennifer Hansford, a 44-year-old from Cassopolis, attempted to protect her two grandchildren from the canine and sustained injuries. Hansford and the 7-year-old child were transported by EMS to Niles Lakeland Hospital for treatment.

Medlife was called to airlift the 2-year-old to South Bend Memorial Hospital. The toddler was later transferred to Riley’s Children’s Hospital for severe head trauma sustained during the attack.

Officers were able to apprehended the dog. Pride Care Ambulance, Life Care Ambulance, Medlife Helicopter, Penn Township Fire Department and Cass County Animal Control assisted on this incident.