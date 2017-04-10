Michigan student missing after plane crash, stumps officials

Posted 12:37 PM, April 10, 2017, by

Map of Canada with Ontario province

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Investigators are still trying to solve many questions behind a plane crash in Ontario that involved a University of Michigan student who is currently listed as missing.

The Detroit Free Press reports that 27-year-old Xin Rong, who piloted the plane, is a doctoral student from China at the university. Investigators say the certified pilot flew out of Ann Arbor March 15 with Harbor Springs as his charted destination.

After authorities were notified that the plane was overdue for its return, the crash site was found in the forests of Ontario just before midnight. Investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada found no one in the plane, no footprints in the snow and the passenger-side door open.

Authorities say it was an apparent suicide, but won’t go into detail.

Rong’s missing person investigation is still open.

